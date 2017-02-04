Dispensing justice is a heavy responsibility: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar said that no judge can give a decision according to their own desire or will and that the constitution makes it binding on a judge to stay impartial.

“Society has given judges a heavy responsibility. The constitution makes it binding on judges to remain neutral. They have no right to decide a case at their discretion. No judge can give a decision according to their desire or will. A judge is someone who gives decisions according to the law. It is imperative to understand the law in order to give decisions in conformity with the law,” he said.

He was addressing the Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) in Lahore on Saturday.

He held that justice was the fundamental right of every citizen. “Human existence and the demand for justice cannot be separated. With the passage of time, desire for justice has increased in society. It is the responsibility of a judge to provide justice in society. Every judge has equal powers to do justice,” he remarked.

“Human rights are violated in every society in one form or another, but it is the responsibility of a judge to decide according to the law,” he added.