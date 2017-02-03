Six people missing as boat capsizes in River Ravi

At least six people, including a woman and three children, feared dead after a boat carrying over 200 people capsized in River Ravi near here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 and police sources, six people, including Rang Elahi S/O Iqbal and his wife Balqees Begum of Bara Ghar, Muhammad Riaz of Chah Hajiwala alongwith his two children while a child Muqaddas Bibi, 4, have been reported missing. Several people were rescued by locals and the Rescue 1122 during the rescue operation.

Rescue efforts are underway for search of missing people. Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer said about seven water rescue teams from Nankana Sahib, Okara, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and other districts were taking part in search and rescue operation. He also directed the Nankana Sahib district emergency officer to leave no stone unturned in the rescue operation. DCO Saira Umer and DPO Bilal Umer were also present on the scene to monitor the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought a report from district administration regarding the unfortunate incident of overturned boat in River Ravi near Nankana Sahib. Soon after the news got aired, he promptly issued instructions to accelerate relief activities. The CM directed to take all necessary resources to protect the people drowned in the river and also asked the administrative officers to arrive on scene themselves to monitor and ensure every possible assistance.