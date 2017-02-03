Nawazuddin’s resemblance to writer is uncanny in Manto first look

The powerhouse performer Nawazuddin Siddiqui has impressed everyone with his scintillating performance in the recently released ‘Raees’ that featured Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan in lead roles.

Now, the actor is all geared up to play the role of late author and playwright Sadat Hasan Manto on celluloid. The movie will be titled as ‘Manto’ and Nawazuddin has shared the first look from the movie on his Twitter page. Here’s the picture of Nawaz as Sadat Hasan Manto:



The actor is virtually unrecognisable, having nailed Manto’s unruly hair and round spectacles down to a tee. The resemblance is just uncanny.

Ever since Nandita Das made the announcement of her upcoming biopic on Saadat Hasan Manto, fans of the late prolific writer have barely been able to contain their excitement.