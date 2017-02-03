Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra inaugurated free medical camp for KMC employees in KMC building on Friday.

He also inspected stalls of different medical organisations and met with the doctors and paramedical staff, a statement said.

The medical camp was organised by KMC Officers Welfare Association in coordination with other medical organisations.

The deputy mayor, while talking to media representatives, said such medical camps would prove beneficial for people if held at the district level.

He appreciated the efforts of KMC Officers Welfare Association and said such events should be held on a regular basis for the KMC employees.

It was informed in a briefing to the deputy mayor that free laboratory testing was provided to KMC employees in the camp for blood sugar, cholesterol, BMD bone test, Hepatitis B, C, Skin and Eye and dental test whereas Essa Laboratory , JPMC, Fatima Jinnah Dental College, Sailani Welfare and other organisations setup their stalls in this camp.

The Karachi deputy mayor gave away shields to members of governing body of KMCOWA on organising the camp.

He also gave souvenirs to doctors and other staff working in the camp.

Financial Adviser Khalid Mehmood Shaikh, Senior Director Municipal Services Masood Alam, KMCOWA President Jamil Farooqui, Vice President Nazeer Lakhani, General Secretary Bilal Manzar, Secretary Information Ali Hassan Sajid and Social Secretary Muhammad Shahid ,Rehana Parween, Muhammad Ismail and other members of governing body were also present on the occasion.