Warm welcome accorded to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

A formal welcome ceremony for the visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was held at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad, where Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif warmly received the distinguished guest on his arrival. National anthems of the two countries were played on the occasion.

A smartly turned out contingent of the armed forces saluted the guest and an honour guard accompanied the Palestinian president.

The prime minister introduced cabinet members to the Palestinian president and the distinguished guest introduced Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to the members of his entourage.

PM, President Abbas inaugurate new building of Palestinian embassy

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Palestinian embassy here at the Diplomatic Enclave.

Prime Minister Sharif and President Abbas jointly unveiled the plaque of the new complex which will house the Chancery and the Ambassador’s Residence.

Pakistan had donated the plot of land in 1992, besides contributing $1 million for the project.

President Mahmoud Abbas who is on a three-day visit to Pakistan conveyed his profound gratitude to the government of Pakistan for its financial and technical assistance for the completion of the project, describing it as a symbol of lasting Pakistan-Palestine friendship.

Earlier the Palestinian President received Nawaz Sharif at the embassy.

The Prime Minister later visited various sections of the embassy and appreciated the spacious interiors and the facade.

A large number of Palestinian nationals were present at the event.

The two leaders preserved their views of the event by writing in the visitors’ book, and later cut a cake decorated with large flags of Pakistan and Palestine.

Pakistan, Palestine demand implementation of UNSC Resolution 2334 against Israeli settlements

Pakistan and Palestine on Tuesday called upon the international community to implement the United Nations Security Council’s Resolution 2334 that demands Israel to end its settlements in the West Bank.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas at a joint press stakeout here at the PM House stressed that “enduring peace in Middle East could not be achieved without just solution of the Palestine-Israel dispute”.

Nawaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s commitment to the Palestinian cause.

“Pakistan will continue its support for the Palestinian cause at all forums. We also look forward to the international community’s sincere efforts for sustainable peace in middle east,” he said.

The prime minister said that the Palestine issue was a long-standing issue on the UN agenda and needed a practical solution.

“The establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of international agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders and the Al-Quds Al-Sharif as capital is the only sustainable guarantee to peace,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif mentioned that the Oslo Accord outlining the land peace and international community’s consensus in favour of the two-state solution remained unimplemented, as did the UNSC resolution on Kashmir.

He expressed satisfaction over the opening of new Palestinian Complex in Islamabad’s diplomatic enclave.

“This architecturally aesthetic project will be a living symbol of our brotherly relationship and expression of solidarity of our two countries,” he said.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that the people of Pakistan had great affection with Palestine, particularly due to an emotional attachment with the Qibla-e-Awwal.

He said he held a “very fruitful” exchange of views with President Mahmoud Abbas on international developments related to issues of Kashmir and Palestine.

President Mahmoud Abbas thanked the government of Pakistan for supporting the cause of Palestine.

He said that during talks with the prime minister, he informed him about the latest efforts for the implementation of Resolution 2334 and keeping alive the Palestinian issue alive.

He mentioned the ongoing barbarianism of Israel against the Palestinian nation, particularly at the holy places.

The president also expressed concerns over the planned shifting of the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, saying that the step would manifestly violate UNSC resolutions.

The Palestinian President mentioned that the talks with “brother Nawaz Sharif” discussed bilateral relations which were strengthening with time.

He said the meeting also focused on the regional situation with specific focus on the eradication of terrorism and extremism.

Mahmoud Abbas said that thousands of Palestinian students were studying at Pakistani universities, which was encouraging.

He stressed the need to constitute a joint committee to work out ways for strengthening bilateral relations.

President Abbas also expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended by the Pakistani government to him and his delegation.