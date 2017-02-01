Technology for young generation top priority of Sindh Govt: CM’s assistant

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Minority Affairs Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan has said that quality education and access to new technology to young generation is the top priority of present Sindh Government. Imparting modern education to youth would make them meet and face the new challenges. He was talking to different delegations of the minority community that called on him at his office, said a statement here Wednesday.

Jeewan said that Minority Affairs Department has announced scholarships for students belonging to minority community on merit-cum-poverty basis who are enrolled in the public sector universities in the first phase; later, the scope will be extended to other education institutions.

He emphasised that to maintain the merit, a high level scrutiny committee has been constituted to monitor the process and submit its final report to the competent authority for approval before the start of new session. He said that it was the priority of the government to provide quality education to all irrespective of their religion and caste.