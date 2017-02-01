‘Steps afoot to improve health centers’ infrastructure’

Korangi District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Chairman Syed Nayar Raza said on Tuesday that steps were being taken to improve infrastructure of health centers in Korangi district under the 100-Day Tameer-e-Karachi Programme.

The problems of the residents would be resolved on permanent basis, said Raza during his visit to Landhi’s maternity homes. He said under the programme, Korangi district would be developed and the focus would be laid on the most critical issues facing the residents. Raza also reviewed uplift works in Landhi’s maternity homes and directed the official concerned to ensure quality medication to the citizens.

He said that streets would be paved with concrete blocks and sanitation and cleanliness in every UC of district Korangi will also be improved. He assured the residents that the DMC Korangi would continue its uplift work. He said besides uplift works, steps were being also taken to improve infrastructure of government schools and colleges.

He directed all departmental heads to monitor pace of uplift works in their respective areas and ensure their completion within stipulated time.