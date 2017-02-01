SMIU focusing on IT, online services: VC

Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said on Tuesday that SMIU had shifted its major working practices to the information technology and online system to create a paperless working environment and facilitate smooth working of all sections and stakeholders of the university.

He said this while chairing a meeting of SMIU’s Department of Information Technology (Administration Unit) at the Committee Room. Dr Shaikh further said that SMIU had adopted short-term and long-term policy to bring transformation in the working procedure at the university for improvement in quality of work, preserve record in digital form and reduce the lengthy procedures of correspondence, admissions process and other routine matters. “We are also working to introduce latest IT facilities to SMIU as we are living in the digital era, where traditional working modus operandi has changed,” the VC said.

Earlier, Shah Muhammad Butt, Director IT at SMIU, presented annual report about IT facilities provided at the campus and future plans. He said that there was a continuous improvement in the IT infrastructure and services provided to the university. “SMIU is also providing maximum availability, and reliability of services.”

Butt informed the meeting that the initiatives had been taken towards SMART Education HEC provided WiFi blanket coverage at SMIU for research and academic purposes. Similarly, all staff members are provided SMIU email ID to use email service for the university communication and interaction.” He said that SMIU’s students will access services portal through world’s popular Oracle PeopleSoft Campus Solution, where they check their courses, grades and scholarships through Student Self Service Portal.

In his presentation, Butt said that SMIU had status of Authorized Certiport Testing Center. HEC-Microsoft IT Academy programme provides a complete IT education, training and certification Solution. He further said that the tasks of students election online registration, online job portal, contact management system and inventory management system had been completed.