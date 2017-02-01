Sindh Assembly passes two bills, adopts six resolutions

The Sindh Assembly passed two bills and adopted six resolutions during second Private Members’ Day, while the remaining business on agenda remained unaddressed on Tuesday, observed Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN).

The Sindh Assembly met for four hours and 11 minutes. The sitting started at 10:33am against the scheduled time of 10am. The proceedings remained suspended for three minutes due to prayers break. The speaker was not present as he is performing the duties of acting governor.

The deputy speaker chaired the sitting for two hours and 56 minutes, while rest of the proceedings were chaired by a Member of Panel of Chairpersons. The chief minister attended the sitting for 40 minutes. The Leader of the Opposition attended the proceedings for 35 minutes. Twenty-six lawmakers (15pc) were present at the start and 46 (27pc) at the adjournment of sitting. The parliamentary leaders of PPPP, MQM, PML-F, PML-N and PTI were present. Six minority members also attended the sitting. Four members applied for leave.

The House unanimously adopted six resolutions, three among them were tabled by MQM, followed by one each by PTI, PML-F and an independent lawmaker. The adopted resolutions were regarding mandatory polio vaccination card for primary and secondary school admission in government and private institutes, initiating awareness campaign for dengue fever, urging the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to make merit base selections of cricketers, initiating model projects of solar energy to deal with electricity load-shedding, formulating policies on the education for youth and reduction in petroleum prices.

Tabled by a PPPP female lawmaker, the House passed the Etihad University Bill, 2017. The assembly also passed the Sindh Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2015 following presentation of standing committee report on it. The bill was tabled by a lawmaker belonging to PML-F.

The House left five private motions and 23 motions to amend the Assembly Rules, unaddressed.

Five starred questions were taken up and responded to by the relevant ministers. The lawmakers also asked 23 supplementary questions.