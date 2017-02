DELHI: Pakistan thrashed India by seven in the Twenty20 Blind Cricket World Cup at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, Delhi, here on Wednesday.

Sent into bat first, India scored 204 runs for the loss of five wickets. In reply, Pakistan achieved the target in just 15.3 overs after losing three wickets.

Pakistan and India have both won their earlier matches in the tournament. The start of today’s match was delayed due to fog.