Man gets life term for molesting girl

A Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to a man after founding him guilty of kidnapping and raping a girl.

Abdul Latif was charged with barging into the house of the victim, looting valuables, kidnapping her, and then subjecting her to rape in June, 2011 in Korangi Industrial Area.

However, the accused had pleaded innocence, contending that he was falsely implicated in the case. The prosecution, on the other hand, kept contending that Latif was involved in the offences.

After hearing the arguments from both sides and recording the statements, the District East’s additional sessions judge found the accused guilty. The judge observed in his order that victim’s and other witnesses’ testimonies, and the medical report went against the accused.