GIFT University celebrates 6th convocation

GIFT University witnessed a landmark celebration on the occasion of its 6th convocation at the main campus on January 28, as it commemorated the academic accomplishments of its students by awarding medals, degrees, and certificates.

Punjab Governor Punjab Malik Rafique Rajwana, nominated the GIFT University Rector Dr Qaiser Shehryar Durrani to preside over the ceremony, while Prof Muhammad Nizamuddin, Chairperson of the Punjab Higher Education Commission graced the event as the guest of honour.

Dr Nizamuddin emphasised the importance of higher education in Pakistan and urged the private sector to further support the rich potential of human resource in the region. He also gave assurances that the PHEC is striving hard to award scholarships in collaboration with international universities for PhD students. He also acknowledged the vital role of GIFT University is playing in developing the region.