Ferozabad police to get reward for killing 3 bandits

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khowja on Tuesday announced Rs 200,000 reward and appreciation certificates for Ferozabad police team for showing best performance.

According to Sindh Police spokesman, the Ferozabad DSP stated in a report about the incident in which three bandits were killed in encounter with Ferozad police at a house where they were looting inmates along Tipu Sultan road area. The police also recovered three pistols and a car from the possession of the bandits, the report said.