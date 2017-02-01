Dubai security chief backs Trump’s Muslim ban

The former police chief and now head of security in the emirate then railed against Iraqis, Yemenis, Somalis and Iranians – nationalities all included in new US travel restrictions.
“Previous US administrations have embraced all the wanted men of the Arab world and those classified as terrorists. Trump, what you’re doing is right.”
The comments – from a man closely linked to UAE rulers – sparked outrage among Twitter users in the Arab world – most of whom view the travel ban as racist and Islamophobic.
Rather than criticise the ban affecting millions of fellow Muslims and Arabs, the UAE national described those affected by the policy as “lazy” and “not worthy” of entering the US.
“America doesn’t have to accept different people, they’ve already taken in many before. Unproductive groups don’t deserve to be in America – Iranians or Iraqis or Somalis,” he said.