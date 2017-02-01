Dubai security chief backs Trump’s Muslim ban

Dubai Security Chief Dhahi Khalfan Tamim has sparked outrage after backing US President Donald Trump’s controversial Muslim ban.

In a series of crude and sectarian outbursts on Twitter Lieutenant General Khalfan – who holds one of the most important positions in Dubai – showed support towards Trump’s immigration policy targeting Muslims. The former police chief and now head of security in the emirate then railed against Iraqis, Yemenis, Somalis and Iranians – nationalities all included in new US travel restrictions.

“We completely support Trump in his ban on entry to those who may cause a breach in America’s security,” the security chief said on Twitter. “Previous US administrations have embraced all the wanted men of the Arab world and those classified as terrorists. Trump, what you’re doing is right.” The comments – from a man closely linked to UAE rulers – sparked outrage among Twitter users in the Arab world – most of whom view the travel ban as racist and Islamophobic.

READ MORE: Trump to order suspension of visas to seven Muslim countries

Passport holders of seven Muslim-majority countries are now barred from entering the US after Trump’s executive order signed Friday night. Rather than criticise the ban affecting millions of fellow Muslims and Arabs, the UAE national described those affected by the policy as “lazy” and “not worthy” of entering the US.