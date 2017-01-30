Huge stash of weapons seized from BLA hideout near Kohlu

KOHLU: Huge stash of arms and ammunition was recovered from a hideout of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) by the Frontier Corps and security agencies, said a statement released by military’s media wing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

The operation was conducted in Peshi area of Kahan under the supervision of IG FC Major-General Nadeem Anjum.

Seized weaponry includes 70 rocket-propelled grenade (RPGs) shells, missile-launchers, 12 rocket fuses and mortar bombs, five bundle-detonating cords, thousands of rounds of different types. Some 20 rockets and 14 fuses were also found at the site.

Earlier, the FC along with other law enforcement agencies apprehended 81 suspects and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The ISPR had said that security forces were also engaged in area domination and counter-terrorism operations in the southern zone of Quetta, in Sibi-Sui-Dalbadin- Kahan zone.

A large no of terrorists belonging to the Balochistan Liberation Army and Baloch Republication Army have surrendered to security forces bringing stability to the areas.