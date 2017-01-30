Hafiz Saeed put under house arrest

Jamaat ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed has been put under house arrest at the Qadisiyyah Mosque near Chauburji, Lahore, claims a private TV channel.

JuD is most likely to be banned tonight (Monday) and its leadership may also be arrested, claimed Nuqta-e-Nazar host Ajmal Jami, reported Dunya News.

Talking on Dunya News programme Nuqta-e-Nazar, senior analyst Mujib-ur Rehman Shami said that the new United States (US) regime is quite tough on these organisations and the government might ban it too.

Ajmal Jami said that the statement by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan’s statement earlier today almost confirmed the rumours too. He said that the statement by Nisar that JuD was under observation since 2010 and that it was a listed organisation according to United Nations (UN) Security Council resolution actually was an admission to the fact that the government of Pakistan wasn’t taking adequate measures on the subject.

Shami added during the show that former President Pervez Musharraf had once called a meeting of all the senior editors and reporters of Pakistani newspapers after the 911 incident. “Musharraf told us that the US had given him the assurance that it wouldn’t equate Kashmir with Afghanistan. However, times have changed now and it seems that JuD wouldn’t be able to continue working”.

He hoped that JuD leadership will still remain patriotic to Pakistan.

Developing story…