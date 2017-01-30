513 new nurses assume duties in Lahore General Hospital

In accordance with the health policy of the Punjab government, as many as 513 charge nurses have assumed their duties in Lahore General Hospital after their selection by the Punjab Public Service Commission.

The recruitment of these nurses has not only provided employment to hundreds of families but will go a long way to enhance the standard of health care in the hospital.

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Ghiyas Un Nabi Tayyab said that the nursing administration has been directed to arrange daily lectures for the newly recruited nurses to inform them of government health policies, infection control, campaigns against dengue, polio, and other diseases, and nurse-patient interaction.

He also said that the educational documents of the newly selected nurses would be verified from the concerned educational boards at the earliest.