SAU conducts entry tests for admissions in academics year 2016-17

As many as 2600 candidates appeared in the entry test conducted at Public School Hyderabad for admission to Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, and affiliated colleges, for the session 2016-17.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the university has offered admissions on 1,500 seats of its five faculties, two institutes and two colleges situated at Dokri and Khairpur Mirs. Out of total 2600 candidates appeared in the test, 1130 candidates were from Pre-Engineering and 1470 from Pre-Medical.

Among the candidates, 400 were female: 227 belonged to Balochistan, 36 from Azad Kashmir and 31 from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The five faculties include: Agricultural Engineering, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Agricultural Social Science, Crop Production and Crop Protection, and the two institutes are Information Technology Centre and Institute of Food Sciences and Technology, while two affiliated colleges are Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri and Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion, including installation of walk-through gates and deployment of a large number of police, commando force and rangers while district officials also visited the venue.

Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, inspected the process and later talking to media persons, he said that the test has been conducted in peaceful atmosphere, and different facilities were given to the candidates.

He further said that the efforts were being made for improving the overall standing of the university among the best higher education institutes of Pakistan. He said that federal government has approved PC-I of a project aimed at improvement and modernisation of the university.