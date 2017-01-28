STEP to start entry test classes from January 29th

STEP, a new program launched by the Punjab Group of Colleges is starting its entry test preparation classes from January 29. It will be a Sunday sessions only program. Registration has already been started and students are coming in large numbers to get themselves registered.

Students quote that the core reason behind their interest in the STEP Program launched by the Punjab Group of Colleges is exceptional result history of Punjab College students in ECAT and MCAT in 2016. It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab College student Umar Maqbool notched the 1st position in MCAT in 2016, setting a record of securing the maximum marks in MCAT results so far. Similarly, Ahsan Abdullah got 1st position in ECAT results in 2016.

The STEP Program has been launched in 13 cities of Punjab that include Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Phalia, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Okara, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahimyar Khan.