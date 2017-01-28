Iran not to join 34-nation coalition

Iran on Friday rejected the possibility of joining the Saudi Arabia-led alliance of 34 nations.

The statement was made by National Security Advisor of Iran’s Parliament Dr Allauddin Boroujerdi while responding to a question whether Iran would join the alliance as set in a precondition by General (retd) Raheel Sharif for accepting the command of the same.

Addressing a press conference here, Boroujerdi said that the Saudi-led alliance was aimed at genocide of the men, women and children of Yemen and any country with conscience could not even think of joining such an alliance of mercenaries.

Responding to a question, he said that Saudi Arabian military has killed thousands of Yemeni citizens including children and women. The Muslim Ummah has expressed reservations over the massacres committed by Saudi forces in Yemen. He said even United Nations has condemned the indiscriminate killings.

Commenting about joint efforts of Pakistan and Iran against terrorist outfits like Islamic State and Jaish-ul-Adal, Boroujerdi said that both countries had put a mechanism in place to counter any terrorist activity alongside Pakistan-Iran border. He said this forum could be used to resolve security issues and border conflicts between the two countries. He said that Iran was already committed to counter terrorist outfits in the region and it had accepted an advisory role with the governments of Iraq and Syria in this regard.

“In order to prevent incidents like the arrest of Kulbhushan Yadav, I have urged General Nasser Janjua to activate the joint security committee and border security committee so that effective measures can be taken against terrorists, smugglers and traffickers,” he added.

He said that the liberation of Aleppo was a consequence of Iran’s role in Syria while forces were on the verge of liberating Mosul from terrorists. Regarding a question about Iranian investigation into the network of Khulbhushan Yadav, the Iranian national security advisor said that if Iran had got any conclusive results of such an investigation, it would have shared the same with Pakistan. He said that the intelligence agencies of both countries were in touch with each other.