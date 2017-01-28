Iran backs Pakistan’s proposal for a new regional alliance

Iran on Friday welcomed a suggestion by Pakistan to form a new regional coalition involving Pakistan, Iran and China that would focus on regional connectivity, mutual trade and changing regional and international situations.

The revelation was made by the National Security Advisor of Iran’s Parliament Dr Allauddin Boroujerdi while addressing a press conference on the culmination of his visit to Pakistan.

“The Senate of Pakistan has raised a proposal to form a new regional alliance comprising Pakistan, Iran and China, and Iran welcomes this idea,” he said and added that new regional and international alliances and coalitions are being formed keeping in view the recent US elections.

Boroujerdi, who is also advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said Pakistan, Iran, China and Russia are natural allies who should cooperate for regional peace and promotion of bilateral trade.

“CPEC is a project of huge potential and Iran has already welcomed it. Iran and Pakistan can jointly work for the progress and prosperity of the people of both countries through bilateral trade, promotion of peace and people-to-people contacts. Pakistan and Iran can jointly work to meet the quantum of Chinese trade through the sister ports of Gwadar and Chabahar,” he added.

He said that during his visit his meetings with top Pakistani officials, including Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, National Security Advisor Lt General (retd) Nasser Janjua, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Awais Khan Leghari, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Raza Rabbani and others, remained fruitful.

He said that Pakistan and Iran have agreed to jointly work for the revival of peace talks in Afghanistan. He said both countries have also agreed to revive Iran-Pakistan pipeline, for which Iran has already laid down pipeline on its side of the border.

Boroujerdi said that Iran was already connected with the Central Asian states through rail link and can help connect China and Pakistan with the Central Asian states for trade and people to people contact.

Responding to a question about peace process in Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and Yemen, Boroujerdi said that true peace is only possible if the people of those countries decide to bring peace.

He said any effort to impose a solution to Afghanistan, Syria or another country would not be wise and the world should allow the people of those countries to negotiate for peace. He said that use of force was no solution to any crisis whether in Afghanistan or Middle East.

Boroujerdi added that governments of Syria, Russia, Iran and Iraq have formed a think tank to fight terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq. When asked about railway connectivity between Iran and Pakistan, the Iranian security advisor said that railway connectivity was a prerequisite for expansion of bilateral trade between neighbours, and Iran wanted to ensure railway connectivity with Pakistan as soon as possible.

He said that the quantum of bilateral trade with Pakistan was only one billion dollars which Iran wanted to take to five billion dollars. He said that Iran has also been working on completion of Rail tracks with Afghanistan and Iraq.

He said that Iran has also rail connectivity with Central Asian states. However, the railway track to Chabahar was yet to be installed. Asked about joint cooperation between Iran and Pakistan for security along bordering areas, Boroujerdi said that both countries had already placed a mechanism which needed to be reactivated to negate the use of soil of these countries against each other.