WEF clarifies PM’s participation in annual meeting

The World Economic Forum (WEF) in a letter on Thursday clarified that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was invited to the forum and said it was “delighted” over his participation in the Annual Meeting at Davos Klosters.

The WEF Head of Media Operations and Events, Yann Zopf, in a letter from Geneva, Switzerland, clarified that the agenda of the prime minister was prepared “in consultation with his office, keeping in view their objectives and key priorities.”

“This included several meetings with key leaders from business and politics,” the letter said and pointed that being the sixth largest country in the world, Pakistan was an important global player and the World Economic Forum looks forward to engaging the country in its system initiatives and projects through public-private cooperation.

The clarification was in response to a report by a local English Daily entitled “Nawaz forbidden from making speech in Davos over corruption investigation.”

Yann Zopf hoped that the reporter would reflect the facts in his article accordingly.