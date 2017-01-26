Ziauddin University to hold int’l conference from Feb 3-5

Ziauddin University will be organising a three-day international conference on the theme of ‘Bridging the gap in primary healthcare innovations, translations beyond’ from February 3-5 at the university’s Clifton campus.

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) President Prof Dr Shabbir Ahmed Lehri will grace the occasion as chief guest. The theme of the conference is ‘Widening the window for collective impact of translational medicine approach on improved community outcomes’. It will showcase progress in health, advocacy, technical and clinical experiences in the delivery of healthcare and how these have integrated with the clinical learning challenges.

The program includes plenary lectures, keynote lectures and invited talks by eminent scholars and scientists from Austria, UK, USA, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. A wide range of topics will be covered in various formats including speaker, poster and young scientist’s session, followed by satellite symposia and post conference workshop.