Pakistan looks forward to work with Trump admin: FO

The Foreign Office has said that Pakistan has longstanding relationship with America and is looking forward to work with the new US administration.

This was stated by Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria at his weekly news briefing here on Thursday. He said Pakistan and US have strategic dialogue mechanism covering diverse areas including economic, security, defence, education, scientific research and cooperation in other areas.

He hoped that relations between the two countries would be strengthened further in the coming years. To a question regarding US President Donald Trump’s statement about terrorism, the spokesman said the terrorism has no religion, caste, creed or colour. It was a global phenomenon and global cooperation was required to deal with this menace, he added.

Nafees Zakaria while answering a question said Kashmir was a core issue between Pakistan and India which was a matter of concern for the world community. He said, ‘We have always welcomed anyone who wants to play role for mediation to resolve the dispute of Kashmir and other issues between Pakistan and India’.

He emphasised that politically negotiated settlement was more viable solution for Afghanistan. He said no result has come out of fifteen years military action in Afghanistan. He said blame game was not in the interest of anyone. He said all the parties should engage each other for talks.

He said Pakistan has played its role for peace and stability in Afghanistan and would continue to do so. He said pursuing peace should be through Afghan led and Afghan owned initiatives.

To a question, he said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has instructed that Afghan refugees would not be repatriated forcefully, and their return would be voluntary in dignified manner.

To a question, Nafees Zakaria said Indian RAW agent Kulbushan Yadav has given considerable information during investigation regarding India’s involvement in subversive activities in Pakistan.

He said currently, the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir was getting worse. The killing, arbitrary arrests and fake encounters of Kashmiris continued and their fundamental rights were being denied constantly. He said the international community must act to hold India accountable for their crimes against humanity.