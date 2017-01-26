Govt to set up 117 computer labs in girls’ schools

ISLAMABAD: Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has decided to set up modern computer laboratories in 117 Girls’ schools in rural areas of Islamabad including Tarnol, Sihala and Bhara Kahu sectors.

According to details, the project is being launched in collaboration with the ministry of information technology and computer education would be provided to 97 teachers so that they could impart it to the students in rural areas of the federal capital.

FDE would select the girls’ schools wherein the laboratories would be established.