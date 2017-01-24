Why don’t you file a case against ICIJ, BBC? Imran asks Nawaz

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has asked Nawaz Sharif to file a case against ICIJ and BBC for publishing documents linking him and his family to properties in London. He said if the reports are not true, he should file the case.

He also said that the documents released by foreign media have proved that Maryam Nawaz is the owner of Mayfair flats.

“Lies of those who have plundered national wealth have revealed to all despite their tactics. Their lies are under the spotlight now no matter how much they try to conceal them,” he said while talking to media outside Supreme Court here on Monday.

He said if Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is truthful, he should go to court. He said the prime minister should not use state news agency for personal purposes.

Imran said that Nawaz Sharif accepted on the floor of the House that he had all the proofs and record after ICIJ released Panama Papers. He said instead of submitting evidence they are using different tactics.

PTI chief said the PML-N is mum over the recent report of BBC about purchase of flats. He questioned if the prime minister is right, then why he is reluctant to go to the courts. Imran said these reports have exposed the lies of Sharif family.

Earlier, PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhary demanded placement of Maryam Nawaz’s name on Exit Control List (ECL) for her alleged involvement in money laundering.

He also called for telecasting live the proceedings of Panama Papers case if media talks of politicians outside Supreme Court (SC) were to be stopped.

He said that PTI leaders have never used abusive language against anyone and vowed to continue the same tradition in future.

The PTI leader said that some of the PML-N leaders have started accusing media of receiving money to cover Panamagate case. He termed these allegations as an attempt to pressurise media.

He said that the children of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will have to tell the nation the source of the gifts exchanged between the Sharif family.

In a separate talk to media outside the court, Awami Muslim Leauge (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that Panama Leaks case will become complicated if the lawyers don’t provide evidence and money trail.

“The case will become serious if lawyers failed to furnish evidence. Money went from where and the matters were settled how. It has yet to be ascertained,” he said.

He said Qatari letter is hearsay which has no standing in any court of the world.

He held the case would enter into critical phase within a day or two days.