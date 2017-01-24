Statements against state institutions: Opposition seeks Rana Sana’s apology

On the opening day of 26th session of the Punjab Assembly, massive protest was recorded from the opposition benches and the lawmakers hailing from the opposition parties also shouted anti-government slogans in front of the dais of Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan who was chairing the session.

Speaking on the point of order, leader of the opposition Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that the members of ruling party have started losing senses as the noose was being tightened against their leadership in the wake of Panama Leaks. “The remarks of Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan against the judiciary, army and other state institutions are highly condemnable and he must apologise over his recent statements as it is an attempt to malign the state institutions,” he said while giving a reference of the remarks by Rana Sana in which he had said that same powers were behind Nawaz Sharif who were responsible for the judicial murder of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The speaker tried to stop the opposition leader repeatedly by arguing that the case of Panama Leaks was sub-judice and it might create problems for opposition leader and speaker himself if he continued to talk about the issue in the house. Slogans of ‘Go Nawaz Go’ were continuously being raised from the opposition benches. Amid the slogans, the law minister requested the speaker to let opposition leader to complete his speech and he will respond after his speech.

“Being a political worker, I gave the statement to strengthen our judicial system instead of continuation of the military courts,” the law minister said in his speech. He was of the view that the whole nation has trust in the Supreme Court (SC) and the judgment of the apex court would be a decision for the bright future of Pakistan.

‘PTI’s former president Javed Hashmi has revealed the plan of Imran Khan and PTI must send him a notice if he is a liar’, Sana said.

All the government business was carried out in the house during the uproar from both the sides. The Punjab Civil Administration Ordinance 2016 was laid down while The Punjab Drugs (Amendment) Bill 2017 was also introduced in the house.

Earlier in the day, answers related to the Local Government and Community Development department were given by the minister Mansha Ullah Butt in the house. Answering a supplementary question, minister said that the anti-encroachment derive will be launched soon in the whole province and the support of all the lawmakers will also be required. The session will resume today.