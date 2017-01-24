Soldiers of Pakistan Army are the best: Gen Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has declared Pakistan Army and its soldiers to be the best in the world.

General Bajwa said this while addressing troops during his visit to the elite Strike Corps at Multan Garrison.

He laid wreath at Yadgar-e Shuhada and offered fatiha for the martyrs, press release a press release by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Corps Commander briefed the COAS on operational preparations and administration of troops. Later, the COAS addressed soldiers and officers of the garrison.

The COAS appreciated troops’ participation from Multan Corps in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations in FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The COAS especially praised them for concurrently keeping themselves fully trained and prepared to thwart challenges of conventional war.

He said an army is as good as its soldiers are, and soldiers of Pakistan Army are the best in the world. “I am proud to be COAS of a brave and highly professional army,” he said. “Our experience of counter-terrorism operations has made us battle hardened which is a valued add-on in operational preparedness,” he said.

The COAS directed officers and soldiers to keep themselves fully trained to defeat all types of threats.

Earlier, on arrival at Multan, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Sattar, Commander Multan Corps.