German daily highlights Maryam’s connection to Panama Papers

German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung on Monday tweeted documents to ‘help’ Pakistanis form their own opinion on the role of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter in Panamagate.

“For those in Pakistan who doubt the role of the prime minister’s daughter Mariam Safdar in Panama Papers – some of the documents. Judge yourself,” Süddeutsche Zeitung tweeted, along with attachments purporting to show her involvement with Minerva Financial Services. Maryam Safdar is her legal name after marriage.

The tweet is accompanied by a document titled “Minerva Financial Services Limited Personal Information”, which contains the personal details of Maryam Safdar.

The “source of wealth” section on the form says “Family’s wealth and businesses which spreads [sic] over 60 years.”

A copy of the premier’s daughter’s old passport also accompanied the tweet.

Süddeutsche Zeitung was the first news outlet to receive the 11.5 million secret files from Panamagate, which included the names of Pakistanis with offshore holdings.

During Panamagate hearings at the Supreme Court, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been trying to establish that Maryam Nawaz, and not her brother Hussain Nawaz as claimed by the party earlier, was the beneficial owner of Minerva Financial Services.

Minerva is the holding company for Nescoll Limited and Nielson Enterprises Limited, two off-shore enterprises at the centre of the scandal engulfing the prime minister’s family.

Nescoll and Nielson are the owners of four flats in London’s upscale Park Lane neighbourhood, and the prime minister is under legal pressure to disclose the sources of funds used to purchase them.