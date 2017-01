Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday issued a contempt of court notice to chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in party funds embezzlement case and ordered him to submit a reply by February 21.

The ECP’s five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan, heard the case.

The contempt of court application was filed by the founding member and central leader of PTI Akbar S Babar.