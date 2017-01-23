Sharif family in trouble if money trail not submitted: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday (Today) observed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family may face legal consequences if it failed to submit documentary evidence to establish the money trail of London apartments.

“Sharif family must provide documentary evidence. If they do not give anything then they will face legal repercussions,” apex court judge Justice Gulzar Ahmad said during the hearing of the Panamagate case.

A five-judge bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is hearing the Panamagate scandal case.

Pleading before the bench, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) counsel Taufiq Asif said the Article-69 of the Constitution is not applicable to the speech of the Prime Minister.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa observed that someone can only be disqualified on the basis of “Black Letter Law” and not on people’s expectations.

Justice Khosa urged leaders of political parties to wait for the final verdict of the apex court in the Panamagate case instead of delivering speeches or restoring to political commentary outside the court.

During the hearing, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) counsel Taufiq Asif while continuing his arguments said the prime minister had presented himself for accountability, therefore, the onus of proof was on his shoulder under Article 119 of Qanoon-i-Shahadat. “The PM has also violated his oath in this matter,” he said.