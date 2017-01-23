PPPP submits calling-attention notice on train accidents

The Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) on Monday submitted a calling-attention notice in the National Assembly Secretariat, expressing concerns over increasing train accidents.

According to a press release issued by the PPPP, the notice was moved by PPPP legislators Syed Naveed Qamar, Shahida Rehmani, Beelam Husnain, Noman Islam Shaikh, Ramesh Lal and Mir Aijaz Jakhrani.

Drawing attention of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique towards the issue, the legislators expressed concerns over the increasing number of train accidents.

They also mentioned the recent accident in Gojra where a passenger train collided with a car, killing six people, among them four children.

The lawmakers criticised the Railways minister for failing to control accidents involving trains.

In the recent past, they said a tragic railway accident occurred in Landhi area near Karachi in which at least 22 people were killed and a number of passengers sustained serious injuries.

In November 2015, as many as 19 people were killed in Balochistan after a train’s brakes failed and it sped down the side of a mountain, they claimed.