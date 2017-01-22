Sindh govt turns blind eye to Hawksbay housing scheme

No plots were given despite passage of over 10 years

Thousands of the allottees of Hawksbay Scheme 42 have been complaining that they are not given possession of their plots, as the corruption-marred Lyari Development Authority (LDA) has not yet started development work in the mega scheme despite getting huge amounts of money from the allottees.

A mega scam related to big housing scheme of Karachi, Hawksbay Scheme 42, has resulted as no plots were given to allottees despite a passage of more than 10 years. The corruption watchdogs including the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and anticorruption department of Sindh government have turned blind eye to the issue concerning investment of billions of rupees of common Pakistanis.

This mega scheme is still dormant despite passage of more than a decade and there are no chances of revival of this scheme in coming years, as the LDA seems least interested in the development of this important scheme.

Sources say that due to mega irregularities in this scheme, the government is not ready to probe why this big scheme is still inactive; however, the NAB and the FIA are also shying away to initiate a serious probe into the issue.

The LDA planned approximately 54,000 residential plots of various sizes from 80 to 400 sq yards and allotted general public by open ballot from 1990 to 2008.

However, despite it, the scheme remained dormant for more than 15 years for want of resources. The LDA claimed that in 2008, the scheme was re-activated and LDA generated funds to restart the physical development after balloting of 9000 residential plots (240 and 400 Sq-yard)

The allottees are running from pillar to post for getting possession of their plots, but in vain. It is alleged that billions of rupees recovered from the allottees of the Hawksbay Housing Scheme No-42 have already been embezzled and some accused had fled abroad.

The allottees have requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief Justice of Sindh High Court to take suo moto notice into the matter of inordinate delay in the Hawksbay Scheme 42, so that the allottees are handed over the possession of their plots without further delay.

The affairs of the LDA are in such a poor shape that its official website still shows the pictures of former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, former governor Dr Ishratul Ibad Khan and former local government minister Agha Siraj Durrani.

Qaim Ali Shah and Dr Khan have already been replaced, while Siraj Durrani is presently speaker of Sindh assembly but the irresponsible bosses of the LDA are least concerned about these changes.