Sindh govt taking steps to eliminate food insecurity: minister

Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Minister, Muhammad Ali Malkani, inaugurated a two-day festival on Livestock, Dairy, Fisheries and Agriculture (LDFA) at Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam on Saturday.

The event was organised in collaboration with Sindh Enterprise Development Fund and Sindh Board of Investment.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the minister said due to the population shift from rural to urban areas, the agriculture industry was not growing. “It will also be a big problem for the urban areas as the civic facilities are falling short,” he observed, while addressing the festival.

Sindh Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, SBI’s Chairperson Naheed Memon, Special Assistant to Sindh CM on Science and Information Technology Dr Sikandar Ali Shoro, Fisheries and Livestock Secretary Ghulam Hussain Memon, Italian Consul General Gianluca Rubagotti, Russian Consul General Oleg N Adveev and experts from the concerned fields attended.

Malkani said the event was held five times in Karachi before the SAU, adding that similar festivals would also be arranged at Sukkur, Larkana and other districts of Sindh.

“The Sindh government is taking steps to eliminate food insecurity, and Sindh chief minister has approved the action plan in this respect,” he told.

The minister appealed the people related to those sectors to cooperate with the government and help in bringing investment in that sectors, assuring that the government would facilitate the investment.

“We want that people belonging to dairy, agriculture and fisheries sectors bring in investment. They will be helped by the board of investment. This is aimed to promote neglected sectors and to end unemployment,” he said.

The minister appreciated efforts of SBI for facilitating the emerging entrepreneurs and also for organising the sixth annual festival to promote the livestock, dairy, fisheries and poultry sectors.

Malkani explained that the main functions of the livestock and fisheries department were to provide technical services, including vaccination, treatment, artificial insemination, and disease diagnosis to the livestock farmers.

On the occasion, he performed the launching of the agri-entrepreneurship challenge by Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF), which was aimed to encourage SAU’s students to come forward with new projects to get funding by SEDF.

He added that ten new projects would be selected under that initiative. The SAU’s Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai said the country was rich in agriculture but it unfortunately lagged behind the world when foreign countries grew in that sector. “The country could not acquire the modern farming techniques,” he added.

He said Pakistan was a good producer of cotton, mango, sugarcane, milk, citrus fruits, wheat and other crops, adding that the country had a livestock population of 24 million cattle, 26 million buffaloes, 25 million sheep, 57 million goats and 1 million camels.

“We are blessed with everything in the country by the grace of Allah”, he said. He added that the crop yields in Sindh were relatively higher than other parts of the country, but there was still a huge unexploited potential and need for improvement.

The SBI’s and SEDF’s Chairperson Naheed Memon told they organised the event outside Karachi as part of their plan to enhance the economic growth, create job opportunities and alleviate poverty through strengthening the agri-business sector.

The SBI and SEDF would provide technical assistance and financial support to stakeholders in the rural and urban areas of the country to improve agricultural practices, increase productivity, improve product quality and value addition, he said.

Hundreds of women, children, students and experts visited the exhibition and enjoyed the animal show, bird show, fisheries show, flower show, display of indigenous products, and display of special quality animals, along with a cultural and musical programme throughout the day and till late night.