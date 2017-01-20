Trump sworn in as 45th US president

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday. The real estate tycoon won over Hillary Clinton in the November 8 election, proving all the predictions wrong.

Hours before his inauguration ceremony, the former TV reality star, who is active on social media, tweeted: “It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00am for the swearing-in. The moment continues – the work beings!”

A day earlier, Trump expressed hope for improved relations between Washington and Islamabad, Pakistan’s Ambassador to US Jalil Abbas Jillani said.

According to Radio Pakistan, Jillani in an interview said that Trump expressed these views during a brief conversation with him at a dinner he hosted for foreign ambassadors.