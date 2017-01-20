Karachi op to continue unabated: COAS

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday met leaders from the business and trader communities in Karachi and assured them of continuation of the security operation in the port city, said a statement issued by military’s media wing.

“Karachi operation will continue till the elimination of crime in the city,” said the army chief while addressing a gathering of the community, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Bajwa said that all possible measures would be taken to restore peace in Karachi, adding that the strategy for Karachi would remain the same and there would be no change in policy.

The army chief also reassured the businessmen that businesses and investment in Karachi would benefit from the improving law and order situation and should, in turn, ensure social and national obligations.

The army chief, while interacting with officers and soldiers, lauded the Rangers and law enforcement agencies for the operations conducted across the metropolis.

He appreciated the efforts of all involved for significantly reducing terrorism, kidnapping for ransom and target killings. Bajwa reiterated that efforts to consolidate peace in Karachi would continue unabated.

He also said the Pakistan army would continue giving full support to all government institutions involved in the Karachi operation, particularly the Sindh Police and civil administration.