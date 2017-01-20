I know how to get rid of PML-N govt: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal on Thursday said that the PPP movement will continue till the remnants of Zia’s policy are eliminated.”

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was leading a rally from Lahore to Faisalabad to mount pressure on the PML-N government to accept his four demands.

Addressing the participants at Shahkot, the PPP chairman lambasted the government for its anti-people policies, saying “Industries are shutting down and unemployment is increasing due to such polices.”

The young leader added that he knew how to get rid of PML-N government. Bilawal went on to say farmers are suffering because of ‘anti-farmers polices’ of PML-N. He said, “We will have to end the rule of ‘Takht-e-Jaati Umra’.” “The Sharifs have held Punjab hostage,” he said. “They have occupied the land of the Sufis.”

“Large movements start with small steps, and we will continue the struggle till real change is brought in the lives of the people,” Bilawal said.

Referring to the ongoing Panama leaks case in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, he said that Nawaz Sharif was bringing his children forward to save his money.

The PPP chairman also said that his party had demanded to not make the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor controversial, and had demanded a parliamentary committee for the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

Taking a swipe at the premier, he said the prime minister had announced to break the “beggar bowl but the loans have doubled in three years”.

At the rally, Bilawal announced his intention to ‘present a new PPP’, despite endurance of the party’s ideology over time.

Bilawal while targeting his political opponents said “the one whose food, law and order and every other scheme failed now dreams of becoming a prime minister.”

“Takht-e-Raiwind should be brought to an end,” he said.

Supporters of the PPP led by Bilawal reached Faisalabad in the shape of a caravan. PPP supporters were geared up for the rally. Some were dancing on the tap of Dhol, while the women donned henna and bangles, as part of the celebrations.

