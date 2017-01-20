Bakhtawar expresses concern over Bilawal using car’s sunroof during his rally

Daughter of slain Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, Bakhtawar Bhutto expressed concern when her brother Bilawal Bhutto addressed the party workers and supporters during a rally on Thursday from the sunroof of his car.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari led a protest rally against the government from Lahore to Faisalabad. The PPP chairman had promised last month that he would take to the streets in Lahore if his demands were not met by the Nawaz-led government.

Enroute Faisalabad from Lahore, Bilawal addressed party workers, supporters and loyalists several times from the vehicle. In order to do that, he had to use the sunroof of the vehicle he was in to address the supporters who had gathered to participate in his march. The move caused concern for Bakhtawar, who tweeted her disapproval:

Why are you allowing my brother on the sun roof 😡😤 https://t.co/b3eRFb72tO — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) January 19, 2017

The question was directed to the organisers of the rally and the security personnel deployed to keep the PPP chairman safe.

On Dec. 27, 2007 Bakhtawar and Bilawal’s mother, former Prime Minister and PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto was killed in a gun-and-bomb attack after she had addressed a rally at Liaquat Bagh. Benazir had become the target of the attack while she was exposed to thousands of supporters via the sun roof of her vehicle.