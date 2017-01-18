Judgment reserved on Dr Asim’s bail application

The Sindh High Court (SHC) reserved judgment on a bail application on medical grounds filed by the former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain, here on Wednesday.

The counsel of the former minister informed the court that the medical board has stated that the treatment of Dr Asim is not possible in custody and has advised surgery.

The counsel of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) expressed his reservation over the bail.

He informed the court that Dr Asim is being provided with excellent medical treatment while adding that there have been two references running against the former minister in the accountability court.

The court reserved its judgment on the bail application.