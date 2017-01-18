British boxer receives wave of abuse after posting photo in a mosque

Boxing world champion Anthony Joshua has been hit with a wave of shocking anti-Muslim abuse after tweeting a picture of himself praying in a mosque.

The IBF heavyweight title holder took time out of his training to visit the in Dubai but was greeted with a torrent of criticism by so-called fans after sharing it online.

Joshua, 27, is not a Muslim and has previously said he doesn’t follow any religion, but rather has an interest in them.

The British fighter tweeted a picture of him and two other men kneeling behind two copies of the Qoran inside a lavish looking Mosque in some rare downtime from training for his super fight with Wladimir Klitschko on April 29 at Wembley.

It was accompanied with the caption: ‘Besides luck, hard work and talent – prayer is a solid foundation. It was nice to join my brother as he led through afternoon prayer.’

Besides luck, hard work & talent.. Prayer is a solid foundation. It was nice to join my brother as he led through afternoon prayer (asr) 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/KJ4f2lu3mP — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) January 17, 2017

Joshua’s picture, however, was not welcomed by some and gave rise to criticism and hate comments. According to Mail Online, a man urged British Prime Minister Theresa May to deport Joshua for his faith. “Get out of my country,” he tweeted.

In an interview last year Joshua said, “Prayer is a method practised from ancient days, so it’s very important for us to maintain a spiritual connection, something that people, gladiators would do years ago, so we’re just maintaining that routine. “

“I’m not going to dig anyone for their beliefs or anything like that, but I definitely feel religion is a big part of life, whether you believe in it or not, in everyone’s day-to-day life religion’s a big part,” he had said.