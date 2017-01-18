British boxer receives wave of abuse after posting photo in a mosque

January 18, 2017 BY News Desk
British boxer receives wave of abuse after posting photo in a mosque

Boxing world champion Anthony Joshua has been hit with a wave of shocking anti-Muslim abuse after tweeting a picture of himself praying in a mosque.

The IBF heavyweight title holder took time out of his training to visit the in Dubai but was greeted with a torrent of criticism by so-called fans after sharing it online.

Joshua, 27, is not a Muslim and has previously said he doesn’t follow any religion, but rather has an interest in them.

The British fighter tweeted a picture of him and two other men kneeling behind two copies of the Qoran inside a lavish looking Mosque in some rare downtime from training for his super fight with Wladimir Klitschko on April 29 at Wembley.

It was accompanied with the caption: ‘Besides luck, hard work and talent – prayer is a solid foundation. It was nice to join my brother as he led through afternoon prayer.’

Joshua’s picture, however, was not welcomed by some and gave rise to criticism and hate comments. According to Mail Online, a man urged British Prime Minister Theresa May to deport Joshua for his faith. “Get out of my country,” he tweeted.

In an interview last year Joshua said, “Prayer is a method practised from ancient days, so it’s very important for us to maintain a spiritual connection, something that people, gladiators would do years ago, so we’re just maintaining that routine. “

“I’m not going to dig anyone for their beliefs or anything like that, but I definitely feel religion is a big part of life, whether you believe in it or not, in everyone’s day-to-day life religion’s a big part,” he had said.

 



Top