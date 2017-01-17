Housing society issue: Lawyers’ protest outside Supreme Court against govt

ISLAMABAD: The lawyers on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration outside the Supreme Court over the issue of Housing Society.

The lawyers’ staged a protest demonstration against Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and blocked the everyone outside the Supreme Court.

The protesting lawyers demanded issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed expressed solidarity with the protesting lawyers.

The protesters let the government and opposition leaders and lawyers go to the apex court to attend the Panamagate proceedings.

On the occasion, Supreme Court Bar Association Secretary Aftab Bajwa said that the Minister of State for CADD and Minister for Housing are creating hurdles in the housing society.