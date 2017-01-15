Tayyaba to only meet authorised visitors at orphanage

ISLAMABAD: An orphanage where tortured child maid Tayyaba is living has denied permission to unauthorised visitors from meeting her.

According to a notification issued by Sweet Homes, unauthorised persons are entering the premises and visiting Tayyaba which is a clear violation of the rules laid down by the Supreme Court.

The notification also disallows unauthorised persons from taking pictures and shooting videos with Tayyaba.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided that 10-year-old Tayyaba will stay at Sweet Homes till her parents are identified. Several people have come out in the past few weeks claiming to be Tayyaba’s parents.

New footage shows Tayyaba playing with other children on a trampoline, visibly happy.

DNA tests for the claimants have been conducted at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The case of the alleged torture of the maid caught the media’s attention after she was recovered from the residence of Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan, this month.