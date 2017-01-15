Pakistan wants to strengthen ties with new US admin: Jilani

Pakistan has expressed the desire to strengthen its bilateral relations with new administration of the United States.

These views were expressed by Pakistan’s Ambassador to US Jalil Abbas Jilani during a luncheon with the US Media in Washington.

He said Pakistan had initiated an unprecedented war against terrorism and achieved vital success. He said Pakistan and the United States have enjoyed good relations during the Obama administration and hopefully these relations would be promoted under the new administration.

Jalil Abbas Jilani said Pakistan’s economy has improved almost seventy per cent due to its effective efforts against terrorism. He expressed hope that the new US administration would give decision in favour of Pakistan over coalition support fund and F-16 matters.

He said that Pakistan launched a historic campaign against terrorism and the new US administration was fully aware of the obstacles Islamabad was facing to counter terrorism.

Jalil Abbas said that Pakistan wanted to work closely with Trump administration in war against terrorism which would eventually promote Pak-US relations. He further said that no Islamic State network existed in Pakistan.

Referring to Pak-India relations, he said Pakistan wanted to resolve all out-standing issues with New Delhi through meaningful dialogue.

He said India has applied for the impartial expert to sort out differences over Indus Water Treaty, however, Pakistan wanted a team of technical experts to resolve the issue. He also said that World Bank should play its administrative role in Indus Waters Treaty between Pakistan and India.