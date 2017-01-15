Pakistan defeat Australia in 2nd ODI

Pakistan won by 6 wickets beating the 220 runs target set by Australia in 2nd ODI on Sunday in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s interim captain Mohammad Hafeez remained the top scorer with 72 runs.

The Australian team struggled to settle on the pitch on Sunday and were bowled out for 220 runs in 48.2 overs in the second One Day International against Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently at 143 runs at the loss of three wickets in the second One-Day International being played between Pakistan and Australia on Sunday.

Babar Azam (34) and Mohammad Hafeez (72) made their way back to the pavilion after Pakistan were off to a stable start.

Sharjeel Khan, after guiding Pakistan to a smooth start, fell for 29.

The match is being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

Mohammad Amir shined with three wickets to his name while Junaid Khan and Imad Wasim bagged two wickets each. Shoaib Malik and Hassan Ali have one each to their names.

Amir sent Mitchell Marsh (0), James Faulkner (19) and Pat Cummins (0) back to the pavilion in his 9.2 over spell.

Junaid Khan dismissed David Warner (16) and Usman Khawaja (17). He also performed a run-out sending Mitchell Starc home for three runs.

Steven Smith (60) and Glenn Maxwell (23) were both bowled out by Imad.

Malik showed Matthew Wade the way to the pavilion at 35 runs.

Travis Head was caught by Rizwan on Hassan’s ball, he went back to the pavilion with 29 runs to his name.