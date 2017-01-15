Melbourne ODI: Babar, Haffez falls but Pakistan on track

Melbourne: The Australian team struggled to settle on the pitch on Sunday and were bowled out for 220 runs in 48.2 overs in the second One Day International against Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently at 143 runs at the loss of three wickets in the second One Day International being played between Pakistan and Australia on Sunday.

Babar Azam (34) and Mohammad Hafeez (73) made their way back to the pavilion after Pakistan were of to a stable start.

Sharjeel Khan, after guiding Pakistan to a smooth start, fell for 29.

The match is being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

Mohammad Amir shined with three wickets to his name while Junaid Khan and Imad Wasim bagged two wickets each. Shoaib Malik and Hassan Ali have one each to their names.

Amir sent Mitchell Marsh (0), James Faulkner (19) and Pat Cummins (0) back to the pavilion in his 9.2 over spell.

Junaid Khan dismissed David Warner (16) and Usman Khawaja (17). He also performed a run-out sending Mitchell Starc home for three runs.

Steven Smith (60) and Glenn Maxwell (23) were both bowled out by Imad.

Malik showed Matthew Wade the way to the pavilion at 35 runs.

Travis Head was caught by Rizwan on Hassan’s ball, he went back to the pavilion with 29 runs to his name.

Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat in the second of five one-day internationals against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.

Pakistan are missing captain Azhar Ali, who suffered a hamstring injury in the first ODI in Brisbane on Friday.

He has been replaced by Asad Shafiq. Mohammad Hafeez is captaining the team in Azhar’s absence.

In other changes, Shoaib Malik and Junaid Khan have joined the squad to substitute Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Nawaz.

Australia have made two changes to the side that beat Pakistan on Friday.

Chris Lynn is out with a neck injury and has been replaced by Usman Khawaja and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood comes in for Billy Stanlake.

Australia lead the series 1-0.

Teams:

Pakistan:

Sharjeel Khan

Mohammad Hafeez (capt)

Babar Azam

Asad Shafiq

Shoaib Malik

Umar Akmal

Mohammad Rizwan

Imad Wasim

Mohammad Amir

Hasan Ali

Junaid Khan

Australia:

David Warner

Travis Head

Steve Smith (capt)

Usman Khawaja

Mitchell Marsh

Glenn Maxwell

Matthew Wade

James Faulkner

Pat Cummins

Mitchell Starc

Josh Hazlewood

Umpires