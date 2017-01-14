Wasim, Akhtar reveals PCB fitness tests’ reality

Bowling legend Wasim Akram on Friday revealed a funny incident of how fitness tests of players are carried out by Pakistan Cricket Board.

“I had a fitness test back in 2000,” said Wasim. “I had a problem in my groin and they were checking my shoulder. They asked me to throw the ball. I was thinking what is the relation of throwing a ball with my groin? I threw the ball out of the stadium. They told me I was alright; no one checked my groin.”

The incident came to light during the post-match analysis on PTV Sports of the first ODI which Pakistan lost to Australia by 92 runs.

The former left-arm pacer was accompanied by former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar, former captain Rashid Latif and former batsman Mohammad Wasim.

Shoaib, on the point of highlighting the real problem with Pakistan cricket, said that Mohammad Irfan, the towering fast-bowler, who had to return to the country because of his mother’s death, was not completely fit for the Australia series.

“I saw Irfan in Lahore and told him he was not fit,” said Shoaib. “If I could discover that in half an hour then anyone can. He gave his fitness trial after being selected in the squad for Australia. And they were using the same redundant techniques for checking his fitness.”