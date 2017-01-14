US consul general calls on CM Shehbaz

PRESS RELEASE

USA Consul General Yuriy Fedkiw called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here today and discussed matters of mutual interest, including Pak-US relations and expanding cooperation in others fields.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that PAK-US relations had expanded over many decades and that relations between the two countries were multi-dimensional, and expected to widen in the coming days.

He said that Pakistan is more economically self-reliant and peaceful as compared with the past and that the Pakistan of today is heralding development, peace, prosperity and development. Shehbaz Sharif added that the government was committed to making Pakistan tolerant and peaceful.

US Consul General Yuriy Fedkiw said that America gives great importance to its relations with Pakistan.