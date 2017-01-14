Unnecessary apprehensions

Opposing the military courts

The government failed to undertake the reforms needed to ensure a speedy trial of the terrorists for which it had been given two years. The constitutional amendment to introduce military courts was initially opposed by most political parties and prominent jurists in the country. The Supreme Court suspendeddeath sentences awarded by military courts on a number of occasions. On Friday, PPP-P President Zaradri vowed to oppose ‘tooth and nail’ any move to bring in the military courts. And he is not alone. Some of the PML-N’s allies too are against the revival of these courts.

Few would differ that the judicial system needs far reaching improvements to ensure that terrorists do not use the legal lacunae to go scot-free. Those who accuse the judiciary of releasing the criminals often tend to forget that most cases are lost at the investigation and prosecution stages. There is a need to reduce the current dependence on human evidence and to enhance forensic expertise. For this, the police needs to be trained in modern techniques of evidence collection and crime scene examination. A sufficient number of forensic laboratories have to be set up in various provinces. Reforms are also needed to protect the witnesses, the prosecutors and the judges. For this, necessary changes are needed in the prevailing laws. Had there been a will all this could have been done in two years time.

Opposition to military courts is no affront to the army. One would readily agree with COAS Bajwa that the there is a need to ensure the dignity and credibility of the army and that this can be done through selfless performance of its role and duties. The army defends Pakistan’s borders. The country’s defenders keep awake so that the citizens can sleep with a sense of security. It is on account of its professionalism and discipline, and strict adherence to the constitution and the laws of the land that the army can build its image as a dignified and credible force. This ensured, the army will not have to demand respect; it will automatically get it.