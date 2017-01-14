Two abducted Pakistanis return from Turkey

Two Pakistani nationals who were abducted by human smugglers in Turkey returned to the country on early Saturday morning.

According to reports, Ashfaq and Fazal Ameen hailing from Mardan and Peshawar respectively reached Karachi from a private airline. Ashfaq Ahmed was arrested by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during at Jinnah International Airport.

As many as six Pakistani nationals were recovered and released by Turkish police after legal paperwork.

The kidnappers demanded Rs 8 million for the release of the people which included Sara-i-Alamgir’s Abdul Qudoos, Imran, Shani and one resident of Mandi Bahauddin.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria informed that Turkish police have recovered two more abductees, Bilal and Farrukh Shahzad.