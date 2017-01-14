Ten alleged criminals arrested in police operations

KARACHI: SSP City Faizullah Korejo has revealed that two criminals named Khan Muhammad and Saad Muhammad were arrested in an operation by Kharadar police in Karachi.

It has also been confirmed that different kinds of tools and keys used for opening the locks were also recovered from the criminals.

The criminals confessed to have broken into various locations in initial investigations.

SSP City also revealed that eight criminals were arrested as a whole in various operations by the police in various areas such as Dakas, Baghdadi, Kalari, Nabi Bakhsh, Garden and Kalakot.

It has also been reported that different kinds of arms, mobile phones and other looted items were recovered from these arrested criminals.

The arrested criminals included Javed, Amanullah alias Amanu Bengali, Ghulam Mustafa alias Mota, Shahrukh, Muhammad Tahir, Nazim, Ghulam Abbas and Shah Mir.

SSP City confirmed that the arrested criminals were involved in murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping for ransom and several other crimes of looting.